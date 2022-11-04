31 speeding tickets issued during one-day blitz in Cumberland

Ottawa police issued 31 speeding tickets during a morning traffic blitz in Cumberland.

Police say community policing and frontline patrol officers conducted a speeding enforcement blitz in the village in response to complaints about speeding from residents.

Thirty-one tickets were issued to drivers travelling 22 to 46 km/h over the speed limit on Friday morning.

Police say the highest speed recorded was 96 km/h.

"Road safety is a shared responsibility. Slow down," police said.