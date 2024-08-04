30th annual Buskerfest continues in spectacular fashion on Sparks Street

Ottawa resident Alex Blackmore tosses a sword up to performance artist The Mighty Quinn, who sits metres high in the air on an extended unicycle. The crowd cheers as Quinn makes the catch and begins to juggle as part of his final act.

The 30th annual Buskerfest continues in spectacular fashion. Sunday saw more world-class performances, from the styles of hula hoop artist Lisa Lottie, to the Buster Keaton-esque comedy/arial show of The Construction Guys.

"It was very energetic, great - it was very funny and I really enjoyed it," Blackmore said of his audience participation.

Four stages line Sparks Street with regular performances throughout the day, drawing in droves of families. It is an event that many say they look forward to year-after-year.

"We come from rural Ontario and it's our fourth year," said Darren Nixon.

"Fifth year!" corrected partner Bethany Chumbley.

John Higby, otherwise known as Yo-Yo Guy, says the event offers a unique celebration of the arts in one of its most approachable formats.

"There's a bit of a feeling of spontaneity," he said, "because people walk up, they maybe don't know they're going to see a show, and it's kind of a nice feeling to win them over."

The venue can also allow for some experimentation. Ottawa magician Chris Pilsworth took the day to debut his new persona: Dr. Miracle.

"It allows me to think outside the box because I can do some science kind of things and maybe some elements that are a bit beyond just straight up magic," he explained. "I'm really excited about learning about the character and making it even better as time goes on."

In between the stages were smaller performances, like mime Jenny Jupiter, as well as workshops to let youth try their hands at some circus techniques.

"I also hope it's a little bit inspirational for the kids, that they realize that if they've got a hobby or a dream, and that if they work hard, they can make it happen," said Pilsworth.

It was Montreal-based group Break City All Stars' first time performing in the capital, and after a crowd-winning performance Sunday, manager Chris Eagleton says he does not think it will be their last.

"The volunteers have been bringing more energy than even we are to the show -- it's been really cool," he said. "We have a new love for this city."

Monday is the final day of Buskerfest 2024, featuring 12 different groups performing all day on Sparks Street. The final show wraps at 10 p.m.