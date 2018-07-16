

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The curtain has dropped on the 2018 edition of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest at LeBreton Flats.

As Rise Against, Three Days Grace and the PepTides performed on the final night, organizers announced approximately 300,000 people attended Bluesfest during the 10 day festival.

Tuesday night’s concert by the Foo Fighters drew a sold out crowd of 30,000 fans. Bluesfest says there were “comparable numbers” on hand to see Bryan Adams, Shawn Mendes and the Dave Matthews Band.

Bluesfest executive and artistic director Mark Monahan said in a statement that “I’m delighted with the way this year’s line-up was received.”