30-year-old off-road motorcyclist struck gate, killed in Pembroke crash

The deceased driver in a fatal collision in Pembroke on Oct. 30 has been identified as a 30-year-old from Pembroke.

The investigation into Monday's crash found the individual was driving an off-road motorcycle westbound on the Algonquin Trail and struck a "gated barrier" on the trail near TV Tower Road, on the west-end of the city.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and the vehicle continued on, coming to rest on TV Tower Road. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Subsequently, a northbound vehicle on TV Tower Road struck the motorcycle in the roadway,

Police were called just after 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 30 to a single-vehicle collision on TV Tower Road.

TV Tower Road was closed between Matthews Avenue and Russham Road for about eight hours as officers investigated the crash.