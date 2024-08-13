OTTAWA
Ottawa

    3 waterspouts spotted over St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario last weekend

    Three waterspouts were spotted over Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River in eastern Ontario as severe storms moved through the region last weekend.

    Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed three tornadoes over water in eastern Ontario on Saturday.

    One waterspout was spotted on the St. Lawrence River in the Thousand Islands area at approximately 12:10 p.m. 

    "Witness captured photos of a waterspout over the St. Lawrence River in the Thousand Islands area (near Gananoque)," the Northern Tornadoes Project said. "No damage was reported."

    Two waterspouts were also spotted over Lake Ontario south of Brighton at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday.

    No damage was reported.

    The Northern Tornadoes Project says waterspouts are defined as tornadoes over water.

    "For NTP's purposes, if the tornado spent its entire lifetime over water, it is classified as a Tornado (over water). Any tornado that spends at least part of its lifetime over land is classified by NTP as a Tornado (over land)."

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water.

    "They have the same characteristics as a land tornado. They are associated with severe thunderstorms, and are often accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail, and frequent dangerous lightning," it says.

