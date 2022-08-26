3 people injured in shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market

Three people are being treated for gunshot wounds following a shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market shortly after closing time at bars and restaurants.

Emergency crews responded to the shooting on York Street, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses say they heard several gunshots ring out through the air, and saw people on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa crews transported three people to the Ottawa Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Shooting investigation: @ottawapolice responded to a shooting call in the 0-100 block of York St. @ 2:20 this am. Three people injured. Investigation ongoing and updates will follow. — OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) August 26, 2022

Ottawa police say the investigation into the shooting is in the early stages.

The shooting happened shortly after last call at bars and restaurants, with hundreds of people on the streets of the market.

A patron at a pub on York Street told CTV News Ottawa that customers were rushed upstairs at the establishment when the shooting occurred. They were allowed to pay and leave the pub through the back.

Yellow police tape blocked off a large section of the block while police began the investigation into the shooting.