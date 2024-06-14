3 people injured in 2-car crash north of Smiths Falls, Ont.

Three people were seriously injured Friday afternoon in a two-car crash near Smiths Falls.

Ontario Provincial Police say it happened at around 12:39 p.m. on Highway 15, north of Kelly Jordan Road.

All three victims were taken to hospital. Further details about the victims were not immediately available.

OPP say Highway 15 is closed in both directions between Kelly Jordan Road and Ferguson Tetlock Road for the investigation. Detours are in place.