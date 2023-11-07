OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 3 men facing charges in connection with Centretown shooting

    Ottawa police have announced charges against three people after a shooting in Centretown Monday afternoon.

    Police officers in the area of Bank and Gilmour streets heard gunshots at around 1:30 p.m. and saw several people running away. Arrests were made a short time later. Police seized two handguns.

    One person was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa the man's injury was not considered life-threatening.

    On Tuesday, police said three men are facing charges. The 22-year-old man who was shot is now facing several firearms charges. Ottawa police say he remains in hospital in critical condition.

    An 18-year-old man is facing gun and drug charges and a charge of aggravated assault and a 19-year-old man is facing drug charges.

    Ottawa police did not identify any of the accused in a news release Tuesday.

    Police said additional charges could be laid as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5050.

    This was the 67th shooting in Ottawa so far this year, police said. To date, police have seized 72 guns in criminal investigations. 

