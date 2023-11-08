3 injured following reports of explosion in west Ottawa

Firefighters responded Wednesday to reports of an explosion at a fire station construction site at 1075 March Road in the Ottawa suburb of Kanata.

Ottawa paramedics say one adult male has serious but non-life threatening injuries.Two other adult males are being treated with minor injuries.

Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick DeFazio says the incident was called in at around 8:35 a.m. and occurred in one room. A ceiling collapsed but the integrity of the structure has not been compromised.

Ottawa Fire posted to X just before 9:45 a.m. that they had responded to reports of the explosion.

"This is a construction site of a future @ottawacity fire station that is currently not staffed. Our structural collapse team has confirmed the integrity of the structure is not compromised and the damage is isolated to one room. All workers are accounted for at this time."

Ottawa police say they responded to a "minor explosion" at the same location.

There are no details yet on the cause of the suspected explosion.

