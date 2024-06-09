OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 3 injured after 3-vehicle crash on Prince of Wales Dr.

    Ottawa Paramedic, Ambulance
    Three people were injured after a crash involving three vehicles in Barrhaven on Sunday afternoon.

    An Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa they were called to the scene of 3700 Prince of Wales Drive near the Capital Funeral Home and Cemetery at approximately 3:50 p.m.

    A man in one of the vehicles was taken to hospital in stable condition. A man and a woman in another car were also transported to hospital by ambulance. Both are said to be in stable condition, according to paramedics.

    Ottawa police officers were on scene directing traffic in the area, with delays for southbound and northbound traffic.

    CTV News Ottawa cameras show traffic has resumed moving normally.

