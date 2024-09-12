3 in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., police in standoff with suspect
Police in Kingston, Ont. say a standoff is underway between officers and a suspect following a triple stabbing Thursday morning.
In an email to CTV News Ottawa, Const. Anthony Colangeli confirmed officers were called to 661 Montreal St. at 10:40 a.m. on reports of an assault.
661 Montreal St. is the address of Kingston's Integrated Care Hub.
Three victims and the suspect were found at the scene.
Frontenac County Paramedics confirmed three patients were taken to Kingston General Hospital in critical condition. The victims had stab wounds and injuries from a blunt object, according to police. No other details about the victims were immediately available.
"The suspect was contained in the area and police are currently attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender," Colangeli said.
Kingston police said on Facebook that Montreal Street is closed between Hickson Avenue and Railway Street.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
Ottawa resident who tested positive for mosquito-borne virus dies, public health says
An Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis this summer tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV), the first human case of the virus in Ottawa.
Family of Sikh man speaks out against Toronto-area hospital after beard shaved
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, unleashing boulders onto a Malibu road, visibly shaking Santa Monica's 1909 wooden pier and jolting some people from bed. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.
BREAKING 3 dead in Lloydminster, Sask., few details available
Three people are dead after an "incident" in Lloydminster, RCMP have confirmed.
Consul general to New York says he had 'no role whatsoever' in purchase of $9M NYC condo
After weeks of pressure, Canada's consul general Tom Clark is testifying on Thursday before a House of Commons committee about the purchase of his new official residence in New York that generated a lot of political attention over the summer.
Air Canada pushing for government intervention as clock ticks on labour talks
Air Canada is asking the federal government to be ready to intervene in its labour talks with its pilots as time is running out before a potential shutdown.
Realtor fined by B.C. regulator after property photos digitally altered
A British Columbia Realtor has been fined thousands of dollars after a property listing was found to contain photos that were digitally altered to hide peeling paint and show furnishings that did not exist.
Man charged after multiple child sex dolls seized from home: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after sex dolls designed to look like children were seized from his home.
