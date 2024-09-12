OTTAWA
    • 3 in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., police in standoff with suspect

    Kingston Police
    Police in Kingston, Ont. say a standoff is underway between officers and a suspect following a triple stabbing Thursday morning.

    In an email to CTV News Ottawa, Const. Anthony Colangeli confirmed officers were called to 661 Montreal St. at 10:40 a.m. on reports of an assault.

    661 Montreal St. is the address of Kingston's Integrated Care Hub.

    Three victims and the suspect were found at the scene.

    Frontenac County Paramedics confirmed three patients were taken to Kingston General Hospital in critical condition. The victims had stab wounds and injuries from a blunt object, according to police. No other details about the victims were immediately available. 

    "The suspect was contained in the area and police are currently attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender," Colangeli said.

    Kingston police said on Facebook that Montreal Street is closed between Hickson Avenue and Railway Street.

    This is a developing story. Check back later for more details. 

