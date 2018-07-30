

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Three people have died after a small plane travelling from Pembroke to Charlottetown Airport crashed in Greenville, Maine.

The FAA says the Aerostar AEST aircraft crashed on approached to the Greenville Municipal Airport just before 11 a.m. today.

Three people were onboard the plane.

Flightaware.com shows a Piper Aerostar plane took off from Pembroke Airport at 9:05 a.m. It was scheduled to arrive in Charlottetown just after 1 p.m.

Greenville is about 240 kilometres north of Portland, Maine.

We will have more details as they become available.