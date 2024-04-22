3 children injured after truck and school bus collide in Russell, Ont.

Three children and a driver were taken to hospital after a school bus and a truck collided on a highway in Russell, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the vehicles collided on Route 400 at around 4:15 p.m., about 40 kilometres south of Ottawa.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the school bus attempted to enter the highway and collided with an eastbound transport truck.

In addition to the driver, police say, there were three students on the school bus. All were taken to CHEO with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the truck were not injured.

A section of Route 400 remains closed at this time. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

CHEO said in a statement it is working to reunite families as needed. Families looking for information can call 613-737-7600, ext. 3845.

"A code orange (which is called to bring together resources to respond to a potential disaster or mass casualty incident) was called shortly before 5 p.m. As a hospital, we immediately redirected resources to our Emergency Department to prepare for the arrival of the young patients," an email from CHEO said. "Currently, we cannot comment on the individual injuries to the children/youth, but we can confirm that we have engaged all resources available to us and we have also alerted our colleagues at other local hospitals."

The code orange was discontinued at 7:05 p.m.

"The three children who were brought to CHEO by paramedics following a motor vehicle collision involving a school bus in Russell, Ontario, continue to receive medical care," CHEO said.

The hospital said the three children are in stable condition.