3 arrested, including two youth, for hateful graffiti

Ottawa police say three people are facing charges in connection with a report of hateful graffiti.

Police say someone called 911 to report the vandals in a parking garage on Elgin Street at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

One adult and two "young persons" of unspecified age were arrested at the scene.

Police described the graffiti as antisemitic, anti-Black and anti-2SLGBTQQIA symbols.

All three are facing charges of mischief.

Police said that despite the fact that one of the accused is an adult, their identity is not being released to protect the identities of the young people, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"We continue to encourage anyone who witnesses or experiences such incidents to report them to police. We will prosecute those who commit hate crimes to the full extent of the law," police said.