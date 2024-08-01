3 arrested, but only 1 charged in Rockland, Ont. drug bust

Ontario Provincial Police say three people were arrested following a drug bust in the community of Rockland, east of Ottawa, but only one is facing charges.

Officers searched a home in Rockland on Monday. Three people were arrested at the scene. A quantity of crack cocaine was seized, along with three digital scales, a cell phone, $155 in cash and a debt list.

A 40-year-old resident of Clarence-Rockland is facing drug possession and trafficking charges.

The other two people who were arrested were released unconditionally.