OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 3 arrested, but only 1 charged in Rockland, Ont. drug bust

    OPP seized drugs, cash, paraphernalia and a debt list when searching a home in Rockland, Ont. July 26, 2024. (OPP/X) OPP seized drugs, cash, paraphernalia and a debt list when searching a home in Rockland, Ont. July 26, 2024. (OPP/X)
    Ontario Provincial Police say three people were arrested following a drug bust in the community of Rockland, east of Ottawa, but only one is facing charges.

    Officers searched a home in Rockland on Monday. Three people were arrested at the scene. A quantity of crack cocaine was seized, along with three digital scales, a cell phone, $155 in cash and a debt list.

    A 40-year-old resident of Clarence-Rockland is facing drug possession and trafficking charges.

    The other two people who were arrested were released unconditionally. 

