    3.6 magnitude earthquake felt north of Ottawa-Gatineau

    A small 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck western Quebec early Saturday morning.

    Earthquakes Canada says the tremor was detected in the town of Montpellier, Que., about 68 kilometres northeast of Ottawa at 4:24 a.m. local time at a depth of 18 kilometres.

    There are some reports of light trembling by residents in the region but there is no reported damage.

    Earthquakes are not uncommon in the region, but rarely do any significant damage.

    The largest quake to hit the region in recent times was a 5.2 magnitude earthquake in May 2013 and a 5.5 magnitude shake in April 2002.

