KINGSTON -- Kingston’s pilot project to give vaccines to people in their early 60s at pharmacies has proven wildly popular with those who don’t live there.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington medical officer of health Dr. Kieren Moore tells CTV News Ottawa that of the 9,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that have been given out so far in the pharmacy pilot project, more than 3,000 of them have been from those who have travelled from outside the health region.

Earlier this week, the federal government changed the age restrictions on the vaccine, clearing it for use in residents over the age of 65.

Dr. Moore says for now, AstraZeneca will only be offered to those 60 to 64 in the pharmacy pilot project.

"The pharmacy pilot that is being positioned here in KFL&A, and in Toronto and Windsor will not have the age groups expanded to date."

Moore says the Ontario government is considering expanding the vaccine’s use into those older age groups, but there’s no change yet.

So far, the program has proven popular with locals as well, as Moore says half of those aged 60 to 64 years old in the region have received their first dose.

Pharmacist Dr. Michele McCarton with Peters Drugs Pharmacy on King Street, says they’ve had a steady stream of customers from the local area.

"We got 500 doses last week and we’re about 200 of the way though, and after today and through the weekend we’ll probably be almost all the way there," McCarton says.

Public health says those aged 60 to 64 can book an appointment at one of the participating pharmacies, no matter where you’re from.

"It’s all about putting needles in arms, and best protecting a community no matter what community you are from in Ontario," says Moore.

Pharmacies like Peters Drugs can expect more doses as the program is expected to expand further across the province in April.

McCarton says, so far, the process is proving to be positive.

"I’m honestly honoured to be able to be a part of this and be able to give to those patients in the community," McCarton tells CTV News Ottawa. "Everyone that comes in is so thankful that they're giving it."