2nd degree murder charge laid after man found dead in Gatineau, Que.

Police in Gatineau, Que. have laid a second-degree murder charge in the death of a 31-year-old man overnight as part of an investigation into an alleged hit-and-run.

Police say officers discovered a body near rue Aubin Wednesday morning as part of the investigation into a collision in the Carrefour-de-l'Hopital district in Gatineau.

The victim has since been identified as Steve Servant, 31, of Val-des-Monts, Que.

Gatineau police announced Wednesday evening charges against Simon Brossoit, 56, of Gatineau, including second-degree murder, failing to remain at the scene of a fatal crash, and dangerous driving. Brossoit is also accused of attempted murder against a second man, police said. Other charges could be laid.

This marks Gatineau's third homicide of 2023.

Early Wednesday morning, police said officers intervened shortly after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Avenue Gatineau and rue Stephane in connection to a traffic collision.

"Information communicated by the occupants of a vehicle led the police to rue Aubin, where the police discovered elements indicating that there could have been a hit-and-run," police said in a statement. "While continuing their investigation, the patrol officers identified possible crime scenes, which led them to widen the perimeter of intervention."

Police have estimated a security perimeter on Avenue Gatineau between rue du Rhone and chemin McDermott, and Chemin des Terres is closed between Montee Saint-Amour and Avenue Gatineau. There is no timeline for its removal.

Residents of the rue Stéphane, rue Mont-Luc and surrounding areas are still being redirected to rue de Cannes, police said. The police command post will remain on site until the perimeter is lifted.