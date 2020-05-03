OTTAWA -- Twenty-nine residents of an Orleans long-term care home have died due to COVID-19.

Another 45 residents of Madonna Care Community on St. Joseph Boulevard have tested positive for novel coronavirus since early April.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Sienna Senior Living says the 45 residents are currently in isolation.

“We are sadly grieving the loss of the 29 residents who have succumbed to the virus since the outbreak began and extend our deepest condolences to these families for their loss.”

Sienna Senior Living says CHEO, the Royal Ottawa and the Ottawa Hospital are helping to provide additional staffing resources and expertise at Madonna Care Community.

Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the long-term care home on April 6.

The health unit is in the process of transitioning to a new case management and reporting system. While the transition takes place, only a condensed report on COVID-19 in Ottawa has been released each day since April 29.

There has been no update on the number of cases of COVID-19 in long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals since April 29.