29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, 55 cases in Eastern Ontario Health Unit on Thursday
OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, while 55 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.
Across Ontario, there are 417 new cases of COVID-19. There are 69 new cases in Toronto, 43 in Peel Region and 18 in York Region.
In Ottawa, the 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday follows 24 cases on Wednesday and 19 cases on Tuesday.
UNVACCINATED CASES
Of the 417 new cases of COVID-19, 271 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.
A total of 146 cases involve fully vaccinated residents.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 158 people are in ICU with COVID-19 related illnesses, 145 people are not fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA
The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,362 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Oct. 12.
A total of 2,547 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.
The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.
CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 55 new cases
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Five new cases
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Five new cases
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case