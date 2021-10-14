OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, while 55 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region.

Across Ontario, there are 417 new cases of COVID-19. There are 69 new cases in Toronto, 43 in Peel Region and 18 in York Region.

In Ottawa, the 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday follows 24 cases on Wednesday and 19 cases on Tuesday.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 417 new cases of COVID-19, 271 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 146 cases involve fully vaccinated residents.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 158 people are in ICU with COVID-19 related illnesses, 145 people are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,362 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Oct. 12.

A total of 2,547 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION