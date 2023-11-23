28-year-old male victim dead following shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood

A 28-year-old man is dead and another man remains in critical condition in hospital following a targeted early morning shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to a call for shots fired on Draffin Court, off Hemmingwood Way, at approximately 6:10 a.m. Thursday.

Ottawa police say one man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old VanDame Munga.

Paramedics transported the second victim, a 28-year-old man, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

The Ottawa police Homicide Unit continues to investigate the homicide. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

"The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking for any witnesses to come forward," police said.

"Investigators believe that this incident was targeted."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Police are appealing for anyone with cellphone, dash cam or security video of the area between 5:30 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. to contact investigators.

CTV Morning Live obtained a photo of a bullet hole in a home on Draffin Court, near where the shooting occurred.

A bullet entered into a home on Draffin Court during a shooting in the neighbourhood on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (CTV Morning Live viewer)

This is Ottawa's 14th homicide of 2023. Ottawa police tell CTV News Ottawa this is the ninth homicide by firearm so far this year.

In 2022, there were 15 homicides in Ottawa, including five deaths as a result of a shooting.