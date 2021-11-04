OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the capital on Thursday.

There were 22 new cases on Wednesday and 20 on Tuesday.

The daily case count in the city has stayed below 30 since Oct. 18, when 36 new cases were reported.

Provincewide, officials reported 438 new cases and five more deaths from the virus.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average is at 383, up from 366 this time last week. The postivity rate is 1.7 per cent.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot of the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa Thursday afternoon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 438 new cases reported Thursday across Ontario, 279 involve people who are not vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 234 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 177 who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Of the 130 patients in Ontario ICUs, 15 are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,161 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Tuesday.

There were 3,247 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Monday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION