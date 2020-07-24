OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is seeing a double-digital increase in COVID-19 cases for a seventh straight day.

Health Minister Christine Elliott announced there are 27 new cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa on Friday.

Ontario is reporting 195 cases of #COVID19, a 0.5% increase. Locally, 26 of 34 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases, with 15 of them reporting no new cases. There are 27 new cases in Ottawa and 57 new cases in Windsor-Essex. 128 or 66% of today’s cases are under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 24, 2020

Ontario is reporting 195 new cases of COVID-19, meaning Ottawa accounts for 14 per cent of all new cases.

After seeing 43 new cases on Tuesday and 33 new cases on Wednesday, Ottawa Public Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday.

Over the past seven days, a total of 172 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been announced in Ottawa. In June, there were 132 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health will release the daily COVID-19 statistics for Ottawa around 12:30 p.m.

Super-spreader events

On Thursday, Ottawa’s associate medical officer of health said large social gatherings and parties turned into “a super-spreader event” for COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Dr. Brent Moloughney told CTV News Ottawa that Ottawa Public Health has seen eight to ten new cases of COVID-19 linked to a single social gathering.