27 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday
OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is seeing a double-digital increase in COVID-19 cases for a seventh straight day.
Health Minister Christine Elliott announced there are 27 new cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa on Friday.
Ontario is reporting 195 new cases of COVID-19, meaning Ottawa accounts for 14 per cent of all new cases.
After seeing 43 new cases on Tuesday and 33 new cases on Wednesday, Ottawa Public Health reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday.
Over the past seven days, a total of 172 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been announced in Ottawa. In June, there were 132 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Ottawa Public Health will release the daily COVID-19 statistics for Ottawa around 12:30 p.m.
Super-spreader events
On Thursday, Ottawa’s associate medical officer of health said large social gatherings and parties turned into “a super-spreader event” for COVID-19 in Ottawa.
Dr. Brent Moloughney told CTV News Ottawa that Ottawa Public Health has seen eight to ten new cases of COVID-19 linked to a single social gathering.