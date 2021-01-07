OTTAWA -- A 25-person limit on Ottawa's outdoor skating rinks and entry points at other outdoor recreational amenities takes effect on Friday.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has issued a class order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act to limit large crowds from gathering at popular recreation areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the class order, the maximum capacity is 25 people for all outdoor skating rinks in the City of Ottawa. For all other outdoor recreational amenities, capacity is limited to a maximum of 25 people at the top of tobogganing hills, trail heads, and access points to the amenity.

Owners and operators of the outdoor recreational amenity must post capacity limit signage and two metre physical distancing signage, along with signs reminding people to wear masks at all times.

The class order says, "While the risk of transmission of COVID-19, on average, is greater in indoor spaces compared to outdoors, the risk of transmission is elevated in outdoor spaces when there is crowding, close contact, prolonged exposure and forceful exhalation."

The order takes effect on Friday, Jan. 8 at 5 a.m.

The class order from Dr. Etches benches hockey players hoping to play on outdoor rinks in the city this winter.

"Do not practice or play team sports or any other sports or games that are likely to result in an individual coming within two metres of each other," said the order from Dr. Etches.

Ottawa Bylaw says officers will enforce the class order on a "proactive basis and in response to complaints" from the public.

Anyone failing to comply with the order faces a fine of up to $5,000 a day for every day on which the offence occurs and continues.

Last week, the City of Ottawa announced masks are mandatory around all outdoor rinks, and recommended skaters wear them while on the ice.