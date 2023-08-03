25 people displaced by fire in Sandy Hill

Ottawa fire says investigators are searching for the cause of a fire in a four-door row house on Wilbrod Street Wednesday night. (OFSFirePhoto/Twitter) Ottawa fire says investigators are searching for the cause of a fire in a four-door row house on Wilbrod Street Wednesday night. (OFSFirePhoto/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina