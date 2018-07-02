

Ottawa Fire says as many as 25 people will be displaced after two-alarm blaze at an apartment building in Old Ottawa East.

Fire crews were called to the nine-unit building on Concord Street South at around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

It appears the fire broke out in the ceiling between the second floor and the roof.

At around 9:15 a.m. the fire was declared under control.

Fire officials say all nine units in the building are uninhabitable and as many as 25 people will be displaced. The Red Cross and the Salvation Army have been called in to help the victims.

Everyone inside the building was able to evacuate safely, Ottawa Fire says, however one firefighter suffered an ankle injury.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and there is no damage estimate yet.

Firefighters were able to safely rescue some pets from the building. None of the pets were hurt.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at 135 Concord Street South. Fire is in the ceilings between the 2nd floor and roof of a multi unit apartment building. pic.twitter.com/5ymXfAAqWO — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) July 2, 2018

Victim Assistance teams from the Red Cross and Salvation Army organising requirements with Ottawa Fire and Ottawa Police. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/UliRZhPkII — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) July 2, 2018