OTTAWA -- One-third of the 586 Ottawa residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered from the virus.

Ottawa Public Health’s daily epidemiology update shows 198 people have recovered.

According to Ottawa Public Health, resolved cases are persons whose symptoms have resolved and who have been discharged from isolation as per the Ministry of Health Public Health Guidance.

Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Monday.

There are now 586 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

No new deaths were announced. There are 11 deaths linked to novel coronavirus in Ottawa.

Forty-one people are currently in hospital to be treated for COVID-19, including 14 in the intensive care unit.

The average age of the 586 cases is 48 years old. The youngest case involved a one-year-old child.

Fifty-nine health care workers and first responders have tested positive for COVID-19, accounting for 10 per cent of the cases in Ottawa.

Outbreaks

Ottawa Public Health is now investigating COVID-19 outbreaks at 13 institutions, which includes long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals.

A new outbreak was declared over the weekend at Waterford Retirement on Bank Street.