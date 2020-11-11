KINGSTON, ONT. -- The Ontario government has announced $200,000 to go toward 25 small homes to be built in the Kingston area for military veterans who experience homelessness.

MPP Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, made the announcement in Kingston on Tuesday with the cash going to a partnership with the Homes For Heroes Foundation, which will see a portion of Kingston Provincial Campus used for a 'veterans' village.'

The village of 25 homes will be built on one-acre of land donated from the province, land that currently includes Providence Care Hospital, The Beechgrove Complex and the now-closed Rockwood Asylum.

The pre-made modular homes are meant to provide transitional housing for veterans and include a private self-contained unit with a kitchen, living room, bathroom and sleeping area.

"Our Veterans, who stepped up to serve our country deserve a place to call home," Clark said in a news release.

"These men and women were there when we needed them, and now it's our turn to provide the support they deserve. Through this innovative housing solution our government is helping to improve the quality of life of some of Canada's military heroes."

The village is the first of its kind in Ontario.

David Howard, President of the Homes For Heroes Foundation, said in a statement they are thankful for the support from the province and the City of Kingston, as the program allows veterans who are having a difficult time with transition and provides the necessary supports to re-integrate.

"Both groups have shown incredible leadership, dedication, and support to end the issue of veteran homelessness," he said.

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson also welcomed the announcement and said the City was "honoured" to be the first in Ontario for the program.

"Veterans have given so much to our country and we're looking forward to playing a role in providing stable supportive housing, as these men and women look to reintegrate into our community," Paterson said in a statement.

Homes For Heroes Foundation said roughly 5,000 Canadian veterans experience homelessness every year.