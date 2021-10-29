Advertisement
24 candidates, one council seat: Nominations close for vacant seat in Kanata North
OTTAWA -- Twenty-four people have applied to be the new councillor in Kanata-North for the remaining 11 months in the term, including the former longtime councillor of the ward.
Council voted to appoint a new councillor for Ward 4 – Kanata North following the resignation of Jenna Sudds, who was elected the new MP for Kanata-Carleton in the Sept. 20 federal election.
The deadline to submit an application to be appointed the new councillor closed at 4 p.m. on Friday.
According to the city of Ottawa's website, there are 24 applicants certified to be considered for councillor.
- Sikandar Arora
- Stewart Walter Cattroll
- Raymond Gianfrancesco
- Cathy Ann Greene Curry
- Peter Lothar Hanschke
- Anupam Kakkar
- Peter Jan Karwacki
- Michael Kempa
- Granda Laurie Kopytko
- Siddhartha Kumar
- Stephen Lau
- Matthew Justin Lee
- Stephanie Maghnam
- Elina Mida
- Christine Moulaison
- Dyna Margaret O'Connell
- Jonathan Reid
- Michael John Marc Roy
- Brandon Roland Russell
- Patty Searl-Clarkson
- Bina Shah
- Marianne Margaret Wilkinson
- Matthew Phillip Wilson
- Syed Khateeb Zaidi
Wilkinson retired from municipal politics in 2018, deciding not to seek re-election. Wilkinson served as councillor for Kanata North since 2006.
Council will hold a special meeting on Nov. 10 to appoint a new councillor to fill the vacancy until the October 2022 municipal election. Each applicant will have an opportunity to address council for five minutes, and members of council can ask one question of each applicant.
An open vote will be held during the meeting, with each member of council asked to state the name of the candidate they are voting for. The candidate receiving the most votes, and more than 50 per cent of the votes, wins.