OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, a slight increase over the day before, but still well below the province's hot spots in the GTA.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 1,373 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Ontario on Wednesday, 860 of which are in the locked down regions of Toronto and Peel.

Ontario health officials also reported 35 new deaths across Ontario on Wednesday, the highest number of deaths in a single day in the province since the second wave began.

Updated local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due at around 12:30 p.m.

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 36,076 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Tuesday. There are 44,950 people across Ontario waiting for COVID-19 test results.

Local testing figures from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce are due later this afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's region.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Two additional people in the Kingston, Fontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health region have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit removed one case from its total count on Wednesday.

The Quebec government reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau.

