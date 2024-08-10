22nd Brockville Ribfest continues this weekend

The 22nd annual Brockville Ribfest is taking place this weekend in Hardy Park, featuring "ribbers," local vendors, live music and more.

Eight different "ribbers" are competing, and Saturday's weather is making up for a rainy start to the festival, according to Silver Bullet BBQ, last year's champion.

"I think everyone knew it was going to rain the last couple of days," said manager Craig Rowe. "So I think they'll all show up today.

"We're well known here and it's very important for us to be here."

The event is once again being organized by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Leeds and Grenville (BBBS) -- a child and youth mentoring charity.

"All of the money raised at Brockville Ribfest goes directly to supporting our agency and the kids that we work with," said Bev Heuving, executive Director of BBBS.

"It's the biggest fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Leeds and Grenville."

While BBBS doesn't receive the revenue from rib sales, Brockville Ribfest features over 50 local vendors and other events like live music, an arm wrestling competition, a beach volleyball tournament and more.

The charity receives funds from a select few vendors and donations from the public.

The 2024 Brockville Ribfest has over 250 volunteers, and for BBBS, it's a testament to the community's selflessness.

"It's truly an inspiration seeing our community come together," explained Vanessa Martin, community engagement specialist with BBBS. "It takes over 200 volunteers to make this event happen."

"It's absolutely wonderful to see."