

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police delivered a costly grade to bad drivers in school zones this week.

Const. Jon Hall says officers issued 226 tickets during a three-day school zone safety blitz across Ottawa.

Project Interlude issued tickets for stunt driving, speeding, distracted driving and suspended licences.

Const. Hall tweeted Wednesday he stopped a vehicle going 81 km/h in a 40 km/h zone. Hall also tweeted Monday he stopped a speeding driver in front of an elementary school who had a suspended licence.

Sgt. Mark Gatien tweeted Wednesday that he stopped a vehicle doing 98 km/h in a 40 km/h school zone. Gatien says the 18-year-old man was driving dad’s car.