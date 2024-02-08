221 vehicles reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024: Here's the hot spots for vehicle thefts

An average of six vehicles a day have been reported stolen in Ottawa so far this year, with Bay ward and River ward being the hot spots for vehicle thefts.

Statistics on the Ottawa Police Service crime map show 221 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa since January 1, including 45 vehicles reported stolen over the past seven days.

The statistics come as the federal government hosts a daylong summit to discuss ways to address vehicle thefts across the country.

The federal government says an estimated 90,000 cars are stolen annually in Canada, resulting in about $1 billion in costs to Canadian insurance policyholders and taxpayers. The government says most stolen vehicles are destined for Africa and the Middle East.

The Ottawa Police Service crime map shows at least one vehicle has been stolen from all 24 wards across Ottawa in the first six weeks of the year.

Bay ward has the highest number of vehicle thefts reported, with 23 vehicle thefts so far in 2023. There have been 18 vehicle thefts in River ward, 17 thefts in Rideau-Vanier, 16 vehicles stolen in Gloucester-Southgate and 15 vehicles reported stolen in Beacon Hill-Cyrville.

At least 10 vehicles have been reported stolen in each of Orleans East-Cumberland, Orleans West-Innes, Barrhaven West, Rideau-Rockcliffe, Somerset, and Alta Vista wards.

Ottawa police reported 1,854 vehicles were reported stolen in 2023, up from 1,289 vehicles in 2022.

