22 stolen credit cards, passport, 2 weapons found on eastern Ontario speeder: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say twenty-two stolen credit cards were found in a speeding car on Wednesday following a speeding stop.

The driver of the car, along with the two passengers received criminal charges, police say.

Police add a traffic officer caught a car speeding on Highway 401 eastbound just east of the Beachwood Road overpass. When the driver was stopped, the officer performed a standardized field sobriety test then arrested and charged the driver for impaired driving.

OPP adds the driver then underwent a drug recognition evaluation test at the Lennox and Addington County OPP Detachment.

Upon further investigation and after searching the car, police found two weapons, 22 stolen and fraudulent credit and debit cards, a stolen passport, a stolen cheque, 13 grams of cannabis, 4 cell phones, a laptop and $1,220 in cash.

As a result, 29-year-old Peter Farkas of North York has been charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, failure or refusal to comply with demand, driving while under suspension, speeding 1-49 km/h over posted limit and drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

33-year-old Szabolcs Olah and Richard Olah have also been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 and 24 counts of possession of an identity document.

The accused were held for a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on a later date.