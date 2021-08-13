OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, continuing a trend of rising case counts in August.

Across Ontario, there are 510 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials reported 129 new cases in Toronto, 61 in Peel Region, 41 in Windsor and 33 in York Region.

The 22 new cases in Ottawa on Friday follows 21 on Thursday, the highest one-day increase in cases since late June.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Public Health Ontario says 368 of the 510 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday involve unvaccinated residents.

Fifty-seven cases involve residents partially vaccinated, and 85 cases were fully vaccinated people.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four cases removed from the total

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,033 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A total of 2,099 lab tests user performed at Ottawa labs.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.