217 impaired driving charges issued during Festive RIDE campaign in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police charged more than 200 drivers with impaired driving on roads across eastern Ontario over the holiday season.

The OPP released the results of the Festive RIDE campaign on Friday, which targets motorists driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police officers held 1,522 RIDE events on roads across eastern Ontario during the Festive RIDE campaign, which wrapped up on Jan 2.

Police say officers issued 217 impaired driving charges, and 34 "warn range" suspensions during the seven-week campaign.

"Drivers are reminded that the OPP conducts RIDE events throughout the year as part of its ongoing efforts to save lives on Ontario roads," the OPP said.