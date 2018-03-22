

Friends and family say an Ottawa woman is the victim of a hit-and-run that happened in Toronto last week.

21-year-old Emma Leckey was struck and killed March 15th while she was attempting to cross at the intersection of Huron and College streets, in that city’s downtown. It happened around 2:30 a.m.

Toronto police say alcohol was a factor in the deadly crash.

Leckey’s loved ones and closest friends are heartbroken by the loss.

“She was one of the most, if not the most humble person. She devoted herself to making other people feel valued and worth it, said Rachel Leblanc, the victim’s friend from childhood.

Leckey grew up in Ottawa attending Colonel By Secondary School. She was in Toronto for university. Friends say she was studying Ethics, Society and Law at the University of Toronto, with plans to continue her education at Law School.

Her mother says the family is ‘speechless faced with amount of love’ people have been sharing for Leckey since the tragic incident. Leckey was the youngest of three children.

Leckey spent much of her time volunteering. She has worked with Relay for Life since high school.

Friday a Relay for Life event at Algonquin College will be in her honour.

Close friend Steven Worboys said Leckey was known for her volunteerism.’

“She was very humble. She cared more about the people around her than herself. She was a genuinely nice kind person,” he said.

“Emma would have wanted a sense of calm. She wouldn’t want people to feel anger for other people.”

Following the tragedy, Leckey's friends have a message to share about driving under the influence of alcohol.

“If you have an opportunity to make sure someone doesn’t get behind the wheel, you take it,” Leblanc said.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Rylan Balappa-Lawes from Mississauga, has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm, and impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.