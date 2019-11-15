

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





21 Gatineau kids are in Hospital after reports of a strange odour aboard their school bus.

The children attend Ecole Saint-Jean Bosco in Gatineau, reporting symptoms of headaches ad nausea.

Five ambulances were dispatched to the scene at 10am, Paramedics say.

Gatineau Police are looking at the possibility of the source it might be carbon monoxide.

None of the symptoms are reported to be severe.

17 children have been sent to hospital in Gatineau sector, 4 other have been sent to Hull.

The children have been sent to hospital as a precautionary measure.