OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 21 and 22-year-old drivers caught racing in parents, rental vehicles in south Ottawa

    Two drivers were caught stunt racing on Limebank Road on May 27, 2024. (OPS/X) Two drivers were caught stunt racing on Limebank Road on May 27, 2024. (OPS/X)
    Two young drivers are facing charges after being caught racing in Ottawa's south end on Monday afternoon.

    Ottawa police's traffic escort and enforcement unit say on social media the 21 and 22-year-old drivers will be looking forward to "a couple of awkward conversations" after they were caught driving a rental car and their parent's vehicles at speeds of up to 160km/h on Limebank Road.

    Both drivers have been charged with stunt driving, which comes with an automatic 14-day vehicle impound and a 30-day licence suspension.

    A stunt driving conviction can lead to fines between $2,000 and $10,000.

