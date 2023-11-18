2024 city of Ottawa budget includes funding for a new pool and aquatic centre planning
The city of Ottawa is looking to make a splash in the pool, with plans in the works for both a 50-metre pool as part of a major indoor aquatic facility and a new pool in Riverside South.
The 2024 city of Ottawa draft budget includes $3.9 million for the development of a new major aquatic facility, and $66.4 million in capital funding for a new Riverside South Recreation Complex, which will include a 25-metre pool.
Plans for new swimming pools come as parents and guardians face rough waters to sign up their children for swimming lessons and aquatic programs with the city of Ottawa.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
The city will offer 4,383 swimming courses in the winter of 2024, up from 3,726 classes in the winter of 2023. However, data provided by the city says 83 per cent of classes were full within one day of registration opening on Tuesday.
The new Riverside South Recreation Complex will include a gymnasium, two new ice arenas, a 25-metre pool and a leisure pool.
"This important project, which has been a top priority for my office, will help bring increased recreation, cultural, and community-based initiatives closer to home for residents of Riverside South – Findlay Creek," Coun. Steve Desroches said in his newsletter to constituents.
"Importantly, this facility is set to include a swimming pool, which will help alleviate the long waitlist for swimming lessons across the City of Ottawa,"
Desroches says the $66.4 million for the Riverside South Recreation Complex, funded through development charges, includes funding for land acquisition, design and construction. Desroches says the goal is to start construction in 2026, while the city of Ottawa budget says competition date for the project is 2031.
The draft 2024 budget also includes $3.9 million to assist the development of a major aquatic facility in Ottawa, with a 50-metre pool.
Staff say the city is preparing to develop a new 50-metre pool and major aquatic facility "to support current standards for aquatic sports including competitive and recreational aquatic sports."
"This would also allow the City to host National Aquatic events at this state-of-the-art facility providing opportunities for volunteerism, resident engagement and sport tourism."
The proposed site for the major aquatic facility has not been determined. The financial forecast calls for $35 million in spending on the plan in 2025.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why Canada votes with the minority on UN resolutions on Israel
Last week, Canada voted against the grain on a number of United Nations resolutions regarding Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. One expert outlines some of the possible reasons why, including "a strong lobby" and a decades-long trend.
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
A 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan died at the singer's Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Friday night, according to a statement from the show's organizers in Brazil. Both fans and politicians reacted to the news with outrage.
ANALYSIS How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada
CTVNews.ca takes a cross-country look at new pay transparency requirements rolling out in certain provinces -- a trend toward stronger protections for workers and job seekers.
IBM, EU, Disney and others pull ads from Elon Musk's X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
IBM said this week that it stopped advertising on X after a report said its ads were appearing alongside material praising Nazis -- a fresh setback as the platform formerly known as Twitter tries to win back big brands and their ad dollars, X's main source of revenue.
Scripted House of Commons speeches create 'false polarization' Speaker Fergus says
As House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus pushes on with his plans to try to improve parliamentary decorum, he's citing scripted speeches creating a 'false polarization' and a sense that MPs don't 'know each other' enough as contributing factors to the current state of debate. Fergus said one way he's going to try to combat these factors, is by inviting MPs to dinner.
SpaceX launched its giant new rocket but explosions end the second test flight
SpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship on Saturday, but lost the booster and then the spacecraft minutes into the test flight.
Patients and staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
Patients, staff and displaced people fled Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, with one describing a panicked and chaotic evacuation as Israeli forces searched and face-scanned men among the evacuees and took some away.
Adam Johnson's U.K. team gets back on the ice in a memorial game weeks after the player's tragic death
A makeshift shrine for Adam Johnson keeps growing outside the arena where the Nottingham Panthers play hockey.
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record US$2.7 million at auction
A bottle of Scotch whisky billed as 'the most sought-after' in the world sold Saturday for almost 2.2 million pounds (US$2.7 million), an auction record for a bottle of wine or spirits.
Atlantic
-
Home heating oil company Maritime Fuels files for bankruptcy
A longstanding player in the Atlantic fuel industry, Maritime Fuels, has filed for bankruptcy.
-
W5
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
-
Pet pics: Halifax first responders pose with furry friends for calendar fundraiser
Fight4Life, which was established in honour of firefighter Halifax Kyle Currie, who was diagnosed with PTSD and took his own life in 2018, has released its 2024 calendars, which feature first responders posing with their beloved pets.
Toronto
-
Toronto police charge woman who allegedly vandalized Forest Hill Starbucks with pro-Palestinian messages
Toronto police have charged a 25-year-old woman who allegedly vandalized a Starbucks in Forest Hill with pro-Palestinian messages.
-
'They were from my late husband': Toronto woman hopes to get her stolen Christmas decorations back
S. Liza Hockridge just wants the holiday decorations that she says were stolen off her front porch back, as they were Christmas gifts from her late husband.
-
One person dead following overnight shooting in Richmond Hill
A man has been pronounced deceased following an overnight shooting in Richmond Hill.
Montreal
-
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday near Montreal, multiple sources confirmed to CTV News. Woolley — who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs — was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
-
Montreal's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, signed to NCAA basketball team in Florida
Montreal’s Olivier Rioux, who holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest teenager on Earth, will be playing basketball with the Florida Gators for the 2024 season.
-
Plante to seek dismissal of public consultation office president amid spending scandal
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says she's taking steps to clean up the city's public consultation office, starting with getting rid of president Isabelle Beaulieu.
Northern Ontario
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS How pay transparency laws are coming into effect across Canada
CTVNews.ca takes a cross-country look at new pay transparency requirements rolling out in certain provinces -- a trend toward stronger protections for workers and job seekers.
-
After less than three years, Timmins police chief retires
Less than three years after he took the job, Timmins Police Chief Dan Foy is retiring, the local police board announced Saturday.
-
Nine men fined $8,390 for moose hunt offences near Chapleau
Nine men from across northeastern Ontario have been fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.
London
-
No charges laid after London police officer fatally shot man: SIU
The Director of the Special Investigations Unit found no reasonable grounds to believe a London Police Service officer committed a criminal offence.
-
From the streets to the staff: Inspiration as shelter marks milestone
Dan Turner credits the Ark Aid Mission for giving him a new start in life.
-
Knights take on Firebirds at Bud Gardens
The Flint Firebirds were in town to take on the London Knights Friday at Budweiser Gardens.
Winnipeg
-
Search of student allegedly asked to pull down pants prompts protests
Members of a northern Manitoba community are demanding a school staff member step down after a student was allegedly asked to pull their pants down during a search for a vaping product.
-
Nearly half of Winnipeg Transit staff eligible for retirement in five years: report
Daily rider Dennis Williams says he would never want the job of driving the bus.
-
Santa Claus Parade to cause road closures in Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade is coming up on Saturday, causing a number of road closures in the city.
Kitchener
-
Driver dead after fiery Puslinch crash
Police in Wellington County are trying to determine what caused a commercial motor vehicle to go off the road north of Cambridge.
-
Hate-motivated graffiti found at Kitchener high school
Police say hate-motivated graffiti was found at a Kitchener high school on Friday.
-
How these K-W churches are creating housing
In a housing crisis, help can come from unexpected places.
Calgary
-
Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
-
Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins after an undisclosed incident
The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night.
-
Tyler Craig sweeps first 2 rounds of Professional Bull Riders finals at Rogers Place
Tyler Craig swept Round 1 and Round 2 to take the lead at the 2023 Pro Bull Rider Canada National Finals Friday in Edmonton.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
-
Saskatoon man who brutally murdered spouse loses appeal bid
A Saskatoon man who brutally stabbed his spouse 80 times has lost a bid to have his 2021 murder conviction overturned.
-
Faulty Zamboni likely made teens ill at Sask. rink, health authority says
According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) a faulty Zamboni was likely the source of a carbon monoxide leak that made numerous teens at a hockey tournament feel ill.
Edmonton
-
Fires, deaths, budget, impending cold put Edmonton's encampment response under scrutiny
A number of factors are converging at a critical crossroads for synchronized efforts to address Edmonton's homeless encampments, which have reached a record number this year.
-
Tyler Craig sweeps first 2 rounds of Professional Bull Riders finals at Rogers Place
Tyler Craig swept Round 1 and Round 2 to take the lead at the 2023 Pro Bull Rider Canada National Finals Friday in Edmonton.
-
Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins after an undisclosed incident
The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night.
Vancouver
-
B.C. hog farm accused of animal cruelty after new video released
A hog farm in B.C.'s Fraser Valley is facing new allegations of animal cruelty after secretly recorded video was released by an animal rights group.
-
Tennis Canada pushing for accessible home court for western junior team
About 20 promising tennis hopefuls come to the North Shore Winter Club every week to practice and train, but the space and hours are limited.
-
Racial slurs, offensive images shared during 'Zoom-bombing' incident at UBC law school
The University of British Columbia is investigating a so-called "Zoom-bombing" incident that disrupted a guest speaker's presentation at the Peter A. Allard School of Law with racial slurs and offensive images.
Regina
-
'Makes things interesting': Robot server on staff at Regina Chinese restaurant
A robot is making the lives of servers at Newtown Chinese Restaurant a little bit easier.
-
'Nobody likes tax increases': Regina gives first look at 2024 budget
The City of Regina's final 2024 budget proposal would see the average household pay $19.42 more per month in combined property and utility taxes.
-
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.