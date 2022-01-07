The County of Renfrew has announced that the 2022 Ontario Winter Games have been postponed.

County Warden Debbie Robinson announced in a press release that the decision was made because of the growing concern surrounding the Omicron variant.

"The County of Renfrew was prepared to host the 2022 Ontario Winter Games during a pandemic, but we could not do it while safeguarding the health of the athletes, their families, our volunteers or the community at large." Robinson said in the release.

Robinson says the decision was made with the support of the province.

"The safety of Ontario communities is of critical importance right now, so while I also regret the necessity of postponing the Games, I am pleased to continue working with organizers to host this event in Renfrew County when it is safe to do so," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, in the release.

The County of Renfrew says that all parties will be working together to look at the possibility of hosting the Games in 2023. They say additional information will be shared when a decision has been reached.