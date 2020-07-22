OTTAWA -- The show will go on at the Metcalfe Fair this October, but the 164th edition of the fair will look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Metcalfe Agricultural Society has announced the Metcalfe Fair will be held Oct. 1 to 4, "but it may not be the agricultural celebration that exhibitors and fair-goers are used to."

Instead of a traditional fair with livestock shows, culinary exhibits, crafts and demo derby and truck pull, the board is developing re-imagined fair events, while adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines and physical distancing requirements.

"We've been working for the past couple of months with a re-imagining committee to focus on three-to-five events that we can do in our community that can celebrate the spirit of community, the spirit of our rural roots and agriculture," said Cheryl Cooper during an interview with CTV News at Noon.

"The people of Metcalfe and area have been supporting us since 1856 and we want to ensure that in this unique year we're doing something to help them."

Cooper said the three-to-five events to celebrate the Metcalfe Fair will be announced shortly.

"For example, a virtual fiddling and step-dancing competition is one that's being considered," said Cooper when asked about what events are being considered.

"We have had drive-by events such as a classic car show earlier this year. We might consider doing a parade."

Cooper said the Metcalife Fair would like to host an agriculture and livestock show if it is allowed.

CTV News at Noon anchor Patricia Boal asked Cooper why not cancel this year's fair and come back in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're not holding a traditional fair. What we are going to do is host a number of smaller events that will celebrate community and will keep our fair-goers, our volunteers and our administrative safe while doing so," said Cooper.

"It's important we look at the positive right now and not the negative. We're trying to keep community spirit going and do the small things we can do and do those things very well."