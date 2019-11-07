

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





OTTAWA—The Mayor tabled the 2020 draft budget at City Council Wednesday, outlining the City’s spending priorities heading into a new decade.

The start of the 20s in Ottawa will be roaring with $3.76 billion in spending—$136.8 million over 2019—on items ranging from housing, to transit, to winter maintenance.

It also includes hikes to taxes and service fees.

Spending highlights include:

$51 million to resurface roads, with a $9.8 million increase to the pothole repair budget.

$49.3 million to repair and improve watermains, water distribution services, and sewers.

$78.3 million for winter operations, a $5.6 million increase over 2019, with $2.9 million dedicated to sidewalks.

$15 million for affordable housing.

$43 million to replace aging OC Traspo buses and an additional $7.5 million to expand bus service; $6 million to buy new electric buses.

$2.85 million to enhance Transitway and O-Train stations; $900,000 to improve bus stops; and $500,000 to add accessibility features.

$4.4 million to improve long-term care homes.

14 new paramedics and 30 new police officers.

$24.5 million in community funding.

$10.7 million for arts and culture.

$1.5 million to plant 125,000 trees, with a goal of 500,000 trees by 2022.

What’s going up?

The municipal tax rate is rising by three per cent. That means an increase of $109 in 2020 for the average urban homeowner’s property tax bill. Rural homeowners can expect a rise of an average of $77 next year.

The garbage collection fee is rising by eight dollars, to $96 for the year for the average home.

The water rate is proposed to rise three per cent, the sewer rate is increasing by 4.6 per cent, and the stormwater rate is going up 9.6 per cent.

Transit fares are set to rise 2.5 per cent January 1, but the community pass and EquiPass fare will be frozen.

The draft budget will go before all standing committees before the final draft is voted on Dec. 11.