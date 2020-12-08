OTTAWA -- It has been a deadly year in Ottawa when it comes to fire.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says since January 1, nine people in the city have died in fires, more than double the yearly average over the past two decades.

"Over the past 20 years since amalgamation, Ottawa Fire Services has seen an average of four fatalities per year. This year being over double the average is a tragic reminder of the importance of home fire safety and how quickly tragedy can strike," OFS said in a press release Tuesday.

The statement comes following a fatal fire in Centretown on Monday. A 42-year-old man was found unconscious in his Argyle Avenue apartment late Monday afternoon and he later died in hospital.

Fire officials say, as we head into the winter months, residents should make sure their smoke alarms are working and have escape plans ready in case of a fire.

But the number one way to keep safe from fire is to prevent it from happening in the first place.

Some fire prevention tips from OFS include:

Always stay in the kitchen when you are cooking. Unattended cooking is a leading cause of home fires. It is easy to get distracted while cooking, set a timer to remind you to check on your meal.

Keep a close eye on anyone drinking alcohol and attempting to cook or smoke.

Encourage smokers to smoke outside the home and outside the garage. Thoroughly extinguish all smoking materials in water or sand.

If someone is smoking indoors ensure a smoke alarm is installed in the area you smoke.

Use battery operated candles whenever possible, always blow out candles before leaving the room.

Avoid overloading electrical outlets. Extension cords should be used only as a temporary connection. Avoid running electrical cords under rugs, which can damage the cords and cause a fire.

Ensure items that can burn are at least one metre away from space heaters.

Chimneys and heating systems should be cleaned and maintained annually.

It's also recommended you test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly by pressing the test button.

Having a fire escape plan, in case of a fire, is also important.

Ensure everyone knows two ways out of each room, if possible.

All exits must be unobstructed and easy to use.

Determine who will be responsible for helping young children, older adults and anyone who needs assistance to escape.

Choose a meeting place outside, such as a tree or a lamp post, where everyone can be accounted for.

Call the fire department from outside the home, from a cell phone or a neighbour’s home.

Once out, stay out. Never re-enter a burning building.

If you live in an apartment or high-rise building talk to the building superintendent to learn about the emergency procedures outlined in the building’s fire safety plan.

Here is a look at the tragic fires that have led to the deaths of nine residents in Ottawa this year.

Jan. 10: One person died in a fire on Zephyr Avenue.

March 18: A woman died in a fire on Torcastle Way in Kanata.

March 31: A mother and son died in a house fire on Barnstone Drive in Barrhaven.

April 27: Three people killed in a house fire on Britannia Road.

July 1: A man died after a fire at an apartment on McArthur Avenue.

Dec. 7: A man died in an apartment fire on Argyle Avenue.