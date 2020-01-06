An Ottawa man wanted in connection to a 2015 shooting on Montreal Road was arrested during a police operation over the weekend in Kanata.

Ottawa Police say Adil Omer was one of three men arrested when the Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant on Catamount Court on Saturday.

Police say Omer was wanted for a shooting on November 21, 2015 at Montreal Rd. and Bradley Street. A man was shot in the lower leg. At the time of the shooting, police said it was believed to be gang-related.

Omer is facing a charge of attempted murder.

On Saturday, police say officers seized fentanyl, cocaine, Xanax, Oxycodone, a pellet pistol, ammunition and cash during the operation in Kanata.

Two Ottawa men, Ali Mohamud-Mohamed and Ibrahim El-Zaylaa face numberous drug related charges.