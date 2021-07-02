Advertisement
200 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, five in Ottawa
Published Friday, July 2, 2021 10:23AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.
Across Ontario, there are 200 new cases of COVID-19. Public Health Ontario reported 41 new cases in the Waterloo region, 23 in Toronto and 21 in Peel Region.
There were 284 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Thursday.
The five new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows five new cases on Thursday.
Ottawa Public Health will provide the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.
CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case