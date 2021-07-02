OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.

Across Ontario, there are 200 new cases of COVID-19. Public Health Ontario reported 41 new cases in the Waterloo region, 23 in Toronto and 21 in Peel Region.

There were 284 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Thursday.

The five new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows five new cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION