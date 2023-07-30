20 things to do in Ottawa in August
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 20 things to do in Ottawa and Gatineau during the month of August.
Les Grand Feux du Casino Lac Leamy
Spectacular fireworks displays will light up the sky over the Ottawa River on six nights in August during the 26th edition of the Les Grand Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy.
- Wednesday, Aug. 2 – Grand Opening
- Saturday, Aug. 5 – Italy, Evolution in Motion theme
- Wednesday, Aug. 9 – South Africa, African skies theme
- Saturday, Aug. 12 – Philippines, weather forecast theme
- Wednesday, Aug. 16 – Ukraine, The Colours of the Ukrainian Soul theme
- Saturday, Aug. 19 – Grand Finale
For tickets and information, visit https://feux.qc.ca/en/home/.
Ottawa International Busker Festival
The August long weekend features street performers dazzling crowds on Sparks Street in downtown Ottawa.
The 30th anniversary of the Ottawa International Busker Festival runs from Aug. 4 to 7.
See more than 20 performers, including Fraser Hooper, Kaylie Kreatrix, Circus Firemen, Hercinia Arts, Street Circus and more.
For more information, visit https://ottawabuskerfestival.com/.
Festival County du Grand Gatineau
More than 40 country music artists perform on outdoor stages during the festival Country du Grand Gatineau.
Musical acts include Guillaume Lafond, Louis Berube, JC Harrison, Phil Denault and Pierre Guillemette.
The 31st edition of the festival runs Aug. 2 to 6 in the parking lot of the CEGEP de l'Outaouais.
For more information, visit www.countrygatineau.com
Ottawa Greek Festival
Live a day the Greek way at the Ottawa Greek Fest.
The festival runs Aug. 11-13, Aug. 15 and Aug. 18-20 at the Hellenic Event Centre at 1315 Prince of Wales Drive.
Enjoy Greek food, live performances and the Zorba Show nightly at 8:45 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawagreekfest.com/.
The Links at Lansdowne
You can tee it up at TD Place in August.
The stadium will be transformed into a target focused 9-hole golf course from Aug. 10-13. Nine holes will be set up around the concourse area and seating area.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/the-links-at-lansdowne-stadium-golf/
Navan Fair
The Navan Fair is set for Aug. 10 to 13.
Don't miss the Midway, Navan Fair Parade and Parade Breakfast, shows, demolition derbies, horse shows, entertainment and more.
For more information, visit www.navanfair.com.
The Capital Fair
The Capital Fair runs Aug. 18 to 27 at the Rideau Carleton Raceway on Albion Road.
Attractions include the Midway, Birds of Prey, the Kids Big Tent and more.
For more information, visit https://capitalfair.ca/.
Capital Ukrainian Festival
The Capital Ukrainian Festival is Aug. 19 and 20.
Experience the life, joy and heritage of Ukrainian art and culture.
For more information, visit https://www.capitalukrainianfestival.com/.
Capital Pride
Get Proud at the 2023 edition of the Capital Pride Festival.
The festival from Aug. 19 to 27 includes the Capital Pride Pageant on Aug. 19, Family Picnic on Aug. 20, Poetry in the Park on Aug. 23, the TD Main Stage at Bank and Slater streets and the Capital Pride Parade on Aug. 27.
"Pride is a time for our community to be together," Capital Pride said on Instagram. "This year, our theme is a call to celebrate together even more loudly and proudly. With a line-up of programming, amazing artists and performers, dozens of community events and confetti at the ready, it’s time to Get Proud!"
For more information, visit https://capitalpride.ca/.
Nostalgia Music Festival
Reconnect with the classic rock songs of your youth during the Nostalgia Music Festival.
The lineup includes The Zep Show (Led Zeppelin), Martin Levac (Phil Collins and Genesis), Fleetwood Mac Mania and Brass Transit (Chicago).
The festival runs from Aug. 23 to 27 at LeBreton Flats. For more information, visit https://nostalgiafestival.ca/.
Palestinian Festival Ottawa
Celebrate the culture of the Palestinian people in Canada at the Palestinian Festival Ottawa Aug. 25 to 27.
The event at Ottawa City Hall includes live performances, cuisine and a bazaar.
For more information, visit https://palestinianfestival.ca/.
The Monster at TD Place
An extremely long inflatable and bouncy castle will take over TD Place Aug. 24 to 27.
The world's largest inflatable party, 'The Monster', is at the Arena at TD Place.
It includes giant inflatables, amazing food, party games, cocktails, live DJs and kids and family sessions.
For more information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/the-monster/
Ottawa Redblacks
The Ottawa Redblacks have one home game at TD Place in the month of August.
The Redblacks host the Montreal Alouettes on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://www.ottawaredblacks.com/.
Atletico Ottawa
Atletico Ottawa has two home games at TD Place during the month of August.
- Aug. 5 – York United at 7 p.m.
- Aug. 26 – Forge FC at 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.
Fans watch Atletico Ottawa face Pacific FC in the Canadian Premier League semi-final match on Sunday at TD Place. (Colton Praill/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Titans
The Ottawa Titans host several series at RCGT Park during the month of August.
- Aug. 1-3 – New York Boulders
- Aug. 4-6 – Empire State Greys
- Aug. 11-13 - New York Boulders
- Aug. 22-24 – New Jersey Jackals
- Aug. 25-27 – Empire State Greys
- Aug. 29-31 – Trois-Rivieres Aigles
For tickets, visit https://www.ottawatitans.com/.
Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre hosts three big events in August.
Saturday, Aug. 19 is WWE Supershow at Canadian Tire Centre.
On Aug. 23, Rod Stewart visits Ottawa as part of his North American Tour. Stewart will be joined by special guests Cheap Trick.
On Aug. 24, Alabama brings its Roll on 2 North American Tour to Ottawa.
For tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/events/.
National Arts Centre
The National Arts Centre hosts the following events in August.
- Aug. 8-9 – Joaquin Diaz
- Aug. 9 – Josyara
- Aug 15-16 – Al Qahwa
- Aug. 17 – Flamenco en Rouge
- Aug. 19 – Jane Siberry
- Aug. 22-27 – Broadway Across Canada presents Hadestown
For tickets and information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/.
Northern Lights
It's the final summer for you to see Northern Lights, the sound and light show on Parliament Hill.
"Learn about Canada’s great achievements and key milestones in its history through sound and light," Canadian Heritage says on its website. "If you’ve already seen the show, you’ll be delighted to discover 2 new segments that showcase significant Canadian anniversaries."
Northern Lights runs Thursday to Monday through the month of August, beginning at 9:30 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/sound-light-show.html.
Sound and Light show
Lansdowne Park
The city of Ottawa is hosting movies in the park at Lansdowne Park on Thursday evenings during the month of August.
- Aug. 3: The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Aug. 10: A Knight’s Tale
- Aug. 17: Coda: Life with Music
- Aug. 24: The Mummy
- Aug. 31: Jurassic World
The movies begin at sunset.
The city is also hosting Latin at Lansdowne every Saturday at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
On Thursday nights, enjoy free musical performances by amazing local artists from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Aug. 3: F8-Bit
- Aug. 10: Ottawa StoryTellers
- Aug. 17: Music.Art.Ppl presented by OMIC City Sounds
- Aug. 24: Mimi O’Bonsawin
- Aug. 31: Moonfruits
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
