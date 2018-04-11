

CTV Ottawa





It was a “sweet” start to the day for Canada’s newest citizens.

20 people, including families, took the Oath of Citizenship at a very Canadian location on Wednesday: the Vanier Sugar Shack.

“I can’t find any words to describe this moment, it’s my honour,” said Rehab Abdel Samia. “I’ve waited for this moment a long, long, long time.”

Samia and her family came to Canada four years and nine months ago. She and her daughter had been counting how many days it had taken to get to this moment.

“I feel so much better as a Canadian now,” said Habiba Hamed. “I feel free to say whatever I want, whenever I want, no one to judge me.”

Retired citizenship judge Suzanne Pinel, a member of the Order of Canada, was invited back to preside over the ceremony.

“They’ve got so much to bring and it’s so very touching and nice to hear what they had to leave behind and their resiliency starting all new again, it’s just amazing” Pinel said.