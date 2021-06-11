OTTAWA --
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, day one of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions across the province.
No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Friday.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,379 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 584 deaths.
The 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 25 new cases on Thursday and 20 cases on Wednesday.
As 12:01 a.m., Ontario entered Step 1 of the Roadmap to Reopen plan, allowing restaurant patios and non-essential businesses to reopen. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted.
Across Ontario, there are 574 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Health officials reported 109 cases in Toronto and 84 in Peel Region.
Public Health Ontario reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. There is sometimes a discrepancy between Ottawa Public Health and Public Health Ontario figures based on when the data is collected from the system.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 11.
Ottawa Public Health data:
-
COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 3 to June 9): 22.2 (down from 23.8)
-
Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 4 to June 10): 3.9 per cent (up from 3.2 per cent June 2 to 8)
-
Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.81
Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
As of June 9:
-
Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 615,182 (+15,612)
-
Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 79,689 (+9,481)
-
Total doses received in Ottawa: 663,610 (+53,820 Pfizer doses and +5,000 Moderna doses received this week)
As of Wednesday, 70 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.
HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA
Ottawa Public Health reported 21 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down from 24 on Thursday.
There are three people in the intensive care unit.
Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:
-
0-9: 0
-
10-19: 0
-
20-29: 0
-
30-39: 2
-
40-49: 2 (1 in ICU)
-
50-59: 4
-
60-69: 5 (1 in ICU)
-
70-79: 5 (1 in ICU)
-
80-89: 2
-
90+: 1
These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.
ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa remains below 400.
There are 363 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, down from 378 active cases Thursday.
OPH reported that 35 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,432.
The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.
VARIANTS OF CONCERN
Ottawa Public Health data*:
-
Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 5,998 (+107)
-
Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 322
-
Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 29
-
Total B.1.617: 3
-
Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 4
-
Other variant: 1
-
Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 6,968 (+106)
-
Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 76 (+1)
*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.
COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY
-
0-9 years old: Four new cases (2,242 total cases)
-
10-19 years-old: Two new case (3,492 total cases)
-
20-29 years-old: Six new cases (6,149 total cases)
-
30-39 years-old: Six new cases (4,187 total cases)
-
40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,604 total cases)
-
50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,293 total cases)
-
60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,945 total cases)
-
70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,088 total cases)
-
80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)
-
90+ years old: Zero new cases (519 total cases)
-
Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)
COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA
Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 738 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 9.
A total of 2,383 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.
The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 15 hours.
CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION
-
Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases
-
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case
-
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases
-
Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case
-
Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Three new cases
-
Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 12 new cases