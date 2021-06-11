OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, day one of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions across the province.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Friday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,379 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 584 deaths.

The 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 25 new cases on Thursday and 20 cases on Wednesday.

As 12:01 a.m., Ontario entered Step 1 of the Roadmap to Reopen plan, allowing restaurant patios and non-essential businesses to reopen. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted.

Across Ontario, there are 574 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Health officials reported 109 cases in Toronto and 84 in Peel Region.

Public Health Ontario reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. There is sometimes a discrepancy between Ottawa Public Health and Public Health Ontario figures based on when the data is collected from the system.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 3 to June 9): 22.2 (down from 23.8)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 4 to June 10): 3.9 per cent (up from 3.2 per cent June 2 to 8)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.81

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 9:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 615,182 (+15,612)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 79,689 (+9,481)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 663,610 (+53,820 Pfizer doses and +5,000 Moderna doses received this week)

As of Wednesday, 70 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 21 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down from 24 on Thursday.

There are three people in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 2

40-49: 2 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 4

60-69: 5 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 5 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 2

90+: 1

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa remains below 400.

There are 363 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, down from 378 active cases Thursday.

OPH reported that 35 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,432.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 5,998 (+107)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 322

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 29

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 4

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 6,968 (+106)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 76 (+1)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Four new cases (2,242 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new case (3,492 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Six new cases (6,149 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (4,187 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,604 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,293 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,945 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,088 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (519 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 738 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 9.

A total of 2,383 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 15 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION