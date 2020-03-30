Here’s a family night meal packed with goodness. For smaller appetites, serve on small whole wheat rolls or mini burger buns.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Serves 4

2 tsp (10 mL) canola oil

1 lb (500 g) extra-lean ground Ontario Turkey or Chicken

2 cups (500 mL) diced small Ontario Sweet Potato (about 10 oz/285 g)

1 Ontario Onion, chopped

1 can (19 oz/540 mL) stewed tomatoes

1/4 cup (50 mL) barbecue sauce

1/2 cup (125 mL) shredded Ontario Cheddar Cheese

4 onion buns or whole wheat Kaiser buns, toasted

In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over high heat. Add turkey, sweet potato and onion; cook, breaking up meat with wooden spoon, for 5 minutes or until browned.

Stir in tomatoes; bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 7 minutes or until sweet potatoes are tender-crisp and half of the liquid has evaporated.

Stir in barbecue sauce; simmer for 1 minute or until heated through. Remove from heat. Stir in half of the cheese. Spoon turkey mixture over buns; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Serve Kaleidoscope Slaw on the side.

Kaleidoscope Slaw:

2-1/2 tbsp (37 mL) canola oil

2 tbsp (25 mL) cider vinegar

1 tbsp (15 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper

2 cups (500 mL) each shredded Ontario

Green and Red Cabbage

1 cup (250 mL) grated Ontario Carrot

In serving bowl, whisk together oil, vinegar, maple syrup, mustard, salt and pepper. Add green and red cabbage and carrot; toss to coat. Set aside.

Tips: Omit the buns and serve the turkey mixture over baked potatoes. If the stewed tomatoes are large, crush with a fork. Kick up the heat and add hot sauce or use a spicy barbecue sauce. Let the kids grate the carrot and shred the cheese.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 33 grams

FAT: 28 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 70 grams

CALORIES: 660

FIBRE: 8 grams

SODIUM: 1100 mg